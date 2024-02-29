Odisha: Enforcement agencies to step up action before polls

BHUBANESWAR : A state level coordination meeting with different enforcement agencies of the state was held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena here on Tuesday to discuss issues pertaining to forthcoming general elections.

Jena stressed a concerted effort to ensure that there is no law and order situation during elections. It was decided that raids will be carried out in a coordinated manner by the police, excise, forest and commercial tax department on drug abuse, illegal drug trafficking and illegal arms trade.

A strict vigil will be maintained at inter-state borders and police check posts by the police. A total of 118 police check posts along the Odisha border will be closely monitored in different districts of the state. Smuggling of intoxicants such as liquor, ganja and bhang will be strictly stopped. The meeting was informed about various narcotics raids conducted before the elections in different non-election years.

Additional chief secretary (home) D K Singh, ACS Revenue Satyabrata Sahu, ACS G& PG Surendra Kumar, DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi, principal secretary Finance Vishal Dev, principal secretary, I&PR Sanjay Kumar Singh, PCCF Wildlife Sushant Nanda, Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur and Excise commissioners participated in the discussion.