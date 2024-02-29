Odisha: Tribal villagers stage stir seeking housing benefits

BARIPADA: Hundreds of tribals including women and children on Wednesday staged dharna in front of Samakhunta block office in Mayurbhanj district demanding houses under various government schemes.

The agitators, all residents of Kuchilaghati, Sirishbani and Baldiha panchayats under Samakhunta block, also burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik alleging non-implementation of housing schemes in the area. Panchayat samiti president Chandramohan Singh said nearly 900 families of three villages are living on the foothills of Similipal forest and have their own land. However, they are deprived of pucca houses which should have been provided to them under various government schemes by the district administration.

“The villagers have proper roads, drinking water facilities and access to healthcare services. But a pucca house is a dream for them. We have approached the district administration several times in the past but housing benefits are yet to be provided to villagers,” claimed Singh .