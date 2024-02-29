Vedanta’s Jeevika Samriddhi project empowering farmers of Jharsuguda

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium’s agriculture-based sustainable livelihood initiative ‘Jeevika Samriddhi project’ has been unfolding a remarkable transformation story among farmers in Jharsuguda district.
By introducing ‘climate smart agricultural practices’ and allied interventions, Vedanta has elevated the lives of over 400 farming households in the initial phases. In the third phase, the project aims to empower an additional 500 farming households in Parmanpur, Kumudapali, and Dalki villages of Jharsuguda.
Manbodh Pradhan, a farmer of Parmanpur village, said through the implementation of System of Rice Intensification (SRI) method of paddy cultivation, his input costs reduced and productivity increased. Now, he is harvesting 51 quintal of paddy from two acre of land.
Another farmer of Gudigaon village Naresh Patel said training sessions on natural pest management and organic farming methods have ensured the cultivation of a range of cash crops like ginger, chilly, coriander, bottle gourd and many more which is fetching good returns.
Assistant director of horticulture, Jharsuguda Manoranjan Nanda said ‘Jeevika Samridhhi’ is positively impacting a large number of farming households by introducing them to advanced agricultural practices and best practices in land and water management.
In the third phase of the project, installation of solar irrigation system in existing bore-wells has augmented the irrigation infrastructure for farmers. Implementation of solar-powered irrigation facilities supports farmers in cultivating a variety of hybrid vegetables, including leafy greens. With a focus on organic farming, practices such as setting up of vermi-compost tanks and bio- manure to enhance soil fertility naturally, are being explained to the farmers.