Vedanta’s Jeevika Samriddhi project empowering farmers of Jharsuguda

Another farmer of Gudigaon village Naresh Patel said training sessions on natural pest management and organic farming methods have ensured the cultivation of a range of cash crops like ginger, chilly, coriander, bottle gourd and many more which is fetching good returns.

Assistant director of horticulture, Jharsuguda Manoranjan Nanda said ‘Jeevika Samridhhi’ is positively impacting a large number of farming households by introducing them to advanced agricultural practices and best practices in land and water management.

In the third phase of the project, installation of solar irrigation system in existing bore-wells has augmented the irrigation infrastructure for farmers. Implementation of solar-powered irrigation facilities supports farmers in cultivating a variety of hybrid vegetables, including leafy greens. With a focus on organic farming, practices such as setting up of vermi-compost tanks and bio- manure to enhance soil fertility naturally, are being explained to the farmers.