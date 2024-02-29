Woman stabbed to death by youth

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman died on Wednesday hours after being allegedly stabbed by a youth near her residence in Sishu Bhawan Square, one of the high security zones in the capital city.

As per police, a youth had stabbed the woman identified as Deepika at around 7 pm on Tuesday. She was rushed to Capital Hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Deepika succumbed on Wednesday while undergoing treatment. The accused involved in the crime has been identified and efforts are on to nab him, said DCP Prateek Singh.

Sources said the woman’s husband Kunjbihari Dutta alleged a youth had developed one-sided love with his wife and attacked her as she did not reciprocate to his feelings. Deepika was a native of Jaleswar and used to assist her husband in his mobile phone repair shop, said police. “A murder case has been registered and investigation is on,” said an officer of Capital police station.