Bargarh gears up for Dhanuyatra from Jan 15

Convenor of Dhanuyatra Mahotsav Samiti, Sureswar Satpathy said efforts are on to ensure how the Dhanuyatra this year can be made more attractive and folk art and culture promoted on the stage. “We have made sure that all the stakeholders of the festival - from those who perform on the stage and who earn through different avenues during the period - derive benefit and the social, spiritual and economic development of Bargarh is achieved.”The festival will begin with an extravagant cultural procession on the afternoon of January 15.