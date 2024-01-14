Crocodile population goes up in Bhitarkanika, Satkosia

Satkosia DFO Saroj Kumar Panda said the gharial population this year also includes sighting of hatchlings. He however, said there was a slight drop in the number of birds sighted in the sanctuary. The bird count exercise was carried out in 14 sectors of the gorge as well as Sisu Pathar reservoir.A drop in head count of winged guests was reported as around 3,330 birds of 81 species were found during the counting this year. The figure was 3,800 last year.