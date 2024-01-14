Farmers resort to distress sale in absence of mandis

CUTTACK: Delay in opening of mandis for paddy procurement is forcing farmers of Cuttack district to sell their produce to local traders at throwaway prices. As per reports, of the total 212 mandis scheduled to be set up in 14 blocks across the district for procuring kharif paddy from the farmers at minimum support price (MSP), only 170 have been opened so far. What’s worse is that paddy is not being procured at mandis that are open.