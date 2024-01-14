High stakes in Gopalpur as sitting MLA plans party shift

The BJP, however, maintains a discreet stance on Panigrahi’s induction. Despite Panigrahi’s past victories against BJP candidate Bibhuti Jena, political observers speculate on the challenges he may face within the saffron party which has been receiving overwhelming support from the masses. Analysts believe the party has too many eligible candidates and it would not accept any outsider at this juncture.As the ruling BJD hesitates to announce its Gopalpur candidate, there are murmurs of a potential outsider, since the constituency has turned into a prestige battleground for the ruling party.