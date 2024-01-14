If BJP could win Assam, why not Odisha: Himanta

He said the BJP had secured 38.4 per cent votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and 32.5 per cent in the Assembly polls. “The four per cent gap with the ruling BJD will go into the account of BJP this time as a reward for the hardwork of the prime minister,” he said.Dubbing the ‘Naveen brand’ a myth, Sarma said one crore people (38 per cent voters) voted for the BJP. This showed that these people are opposed to the Naveen brand of governance. “How much time will it take to add another 30 to 50 lakh voters,” he said.

Also, dispelling confusion over ‘friendly relations’ with the BJD, Sarma said the regional party has built the narrative as it had no strength and courage to speak against Modi because of his high approval rating.