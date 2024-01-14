Literary contests in schools ahead of heritage corridor inauguration

The competitions will be organised to disseminate information to the students on Jagannath culture and get them interested in Odia language. As Nua-O is providing a platform to the students to present their creativity, the competitions will be organised under the initiative, officials said. Meanwhile, in another development, 327 schools in six districts transformed under 5T initiative were inaugurated in the state on Saturday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the schools as part of the fourth phase of the 5T School Transformation scheme.