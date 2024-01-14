Nilagiri-Betnoti  line survey soon, says Vaishnaw

The old railway track built between Balasore and Nilagiri in 1909 by the British was being used for transportation of granite and forest products to Kolkata. Later, it was abandoned and became almost defunct. In 2022, Vaishnaw had inspected the railway line following a request from former minister and Lok Sabha MP Pratap Sarangi and laid the foundation stone for making the line fit for running passenger trains.Addressing the gathering at Nilagiri, a lot of efforts are being made for the development of railways in the state. He assured that a railway over bridge will be constructed at Khantapada railway station soon.