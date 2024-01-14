Puri basks in Parikrama glory

Today, three days before the grand inauguration of the heritage corridor project by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the temple stands as a vision to behold, an unrecognisable avatar of its earlier self. Exuding divinity, the shrine is now centred around an expansive 75-metre parikrama which is not just replete with amenities for devotees but also gives a clear view of the majestic 214.8 ft-high temple, its Neelachakra and provides an opportunity to devotees for circumambulation of the sacred entity, something that could not be thought of till the state government in 2019 decided to give it an epic makeover by implementing the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa (Heritage Corridor Project).