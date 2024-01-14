Rourkela residents await civic body elections for over a decade

In the absence of an elected council, the Sundargarh collector is acting as the RMC administrator and the commissioner. The city denizens have no say in functioning of the RMC in absence of elected mayor and corporators and the RMC authorities feel no pressure from the public to perform. To make up for the absence of elected corporators, the RMC has appointed 40 ward officers, but the arrangement has failed to make any impact, sources said.