BJD on sticky wicket over Padampur district promise

BARGARH: ITS promise to upgrade the Padampur sub-division into a full-fledged district before the 2024 elections may have come back to bite Biju Janata Dal in Padampur Assembly constituency with the opposition political parties fully exploiting the resultant public resentment.

Residents of Padampur are expressing disappointment over what they perceive as a gimmick by the BJD to garner votes during the by-election held last year.

While campaigning for his party candidate in Padampur by-poll in 2022, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced to upgrade the sub-division into a district by December 2023. However in December last week, the Orissa High Court directed the state government against issuing any final order in this regard without its permission.

Sources said following the HC’s order, voters of Padampur feel let down by the BJD government and this may have a bearing on the prospects of the ruling party in the upcoming general elections.