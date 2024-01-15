BJP accuses Odisha government of Rs 40,000 crore Covid fraud

BHUBANESWAR : The BJP on Sunday accused the state government of committing fraud of a whopping Rs 40,000 crore during the Covid pandemic when the state was grappling with the deadly virus.

The state government plundered Covid funds earmarked for various projects to provide institutional support to panchayats, blocks and urban civic bodies to contain the spread of the virus and treatment of the affected people, state BJP spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra told mediapersons here.

Alleging the ruling BJD was on a looting spree when people were mostly confined to their homes, he said local fund audit has revealed user agencies have not submitted utilisation certificates (UCs) for the Rs 40,000 crore spent during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for Covid related activities.

Mohapatra said penalties amounting to Rs 400 crore have been imposed on block administrations for their inability to account for the expenditure claimed to have been incurred during the two years.

The state government, fearing a backlash, is not putting up the reports of the local fund audit on its official website. As per the audit, the state government incurred an expenditure of around `16,483 crore at block level (314 blocks) and there are no supporting documents to justify the spending.

Similarly, there is no proof of 21.73 lakh beneficiaries who were given widow pension during the Covid period. Seeking a clarification on the huge financial bungling from the state government, the BJP said it will launch an agitation across the state to inform people how their money was looted by the BJD when they were struggling to cope with the Covid situation. Express News Service @ Kozhikode

