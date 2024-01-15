Crew member of detained ship tries to end life in Odisha

Sources said as part of their investigation into the cocaine smuggling case, customs officials have confiscated the crew members’ cell phones and laptops. Lack of communication with the outside world and prolonged confinement in the vessel has led to strife among crew members who are now suffering from depression and anxiety.

On Saturday night, a physical altercation broke out between two groups of crew members during which Hou sustained injuries on his hand.

Subsequently, Hou jumped into the sea out of frustration. He was rescued by fellow crew members and rushed to the port hospital in Paradip. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for further treatment.

Chief medical officer of the Port Hospital Bibhuti Bhusan Das said the condition of the crew member is stable.