DHE asks higher education institutes to explore e-lectures

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to supplement classroom teaching and in the absence of adequate faculty members, the Department of Higher Education has directed all colleges and public universities to use e-lectures for both undergraduate and post-graduate courses, developed by Utkal University.

The university had developed a ‘virtual tutorial’ project (vtputkal.odisha.gov.in) under phase 1 of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and at present, e-lectures for core papers of first, second, and third and fourth semesters in 11 subjects are available in it. Spanning across all three streams, arts, science and commerce, the recorded video lectures and other e-contents are available in physics, chemistry, zoology, botany, political science, Odia, history, English, psychology, commerce and economics.

Although the virtual tutorial was created in 2017, it was put to use by the government during the Covid-19 pandemic when educational institutions were shut down in 2021. However, after the institutions were reopened, less number of students were using the virtual tutorials.

Realising this, the Department of Higher Education has recently directed all the government and aided colleges besides universities to ask all students to use the resources to supplement their studies. “The e-lectures cover a wide range of subjects, ensuring that students from all disciplines can benefit from these valuable resources. This endeavour aims to enhance the learning experience by providing quality educational content in a digital format,” said Chittaranjan Patra, special secretary, RUSA.