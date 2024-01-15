Governor calls for zero school dropout in Odisha

ANGUL: Governor Raghubar Das on Monday called for massive awareness campaign across Odisha to bring the school dropout rate to zero.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebration of Chhendipada government high school here as the chief guest, Das said it is a huge concern that the state has 49 per cent school dropout rate. “Not only the government, everyone in the state should work towards bringing the dropout rate to zero.”

The Governor further said there should not be any discrimination between boys and girls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scheme named ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’ which accords priority to education of girls. “Every woman has a right to have access to education irrespective of her socio-economic status. Education plays a vital role in nation’s development,” he added.

Das said under the prime minister’s guidance, the new National Education Policy is being implemented keeping in mind the requirements of a modern and developed India. He also paid tribute to those who established Chhendipada high school.

On the occasion, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted Chhendipada high school’s role in developing the region. He hoped that the school will continue to produce bright students who will contribute to the process of nation building.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. Soon, our country will emerge as the largest economy in the world. Chhendipada will play an important role in India’s economy in the future,” he added.