Odisha: Avian guest count drops

BERHAMPUR: The number of migratory birds flocking Berhampur forest division in Ganjam district has dropped this year with 7,456 fewer visitors compared to the last year.

“This year 149 species of birds numbering 26,985 have been counted in the water bodies in Ganjam. For the first time migratory bird Flamingo was found during the census, “ said Berhampur DFO, Sunny Khokkar. However, the decrease in bird numbers has been attributed to reduced water levels in the water bodies.

The bird census was conducted by the forest officials in four ranges of the division with the help of Wildlife experts from the Zoological Survey of India and the Department of Environmental Science in Berhampur University in 49 different locations.