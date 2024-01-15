Odisha: Bhitarkanika National Park to get railway link

A part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Purvoday’ vision, the railway line will connect important religious and tourist destinations in Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts. It will provide direct communication to Maa Biraja temple, one of the oldest Shakti peethas of the country, with the famous Shaivite shrine of Baba Akhandalamani at Aradi.

Railway sources said the line will pass through Chhotaraipur, Rampur Segadi, Bahabalpur, Jajpur Town, Jaleswarpur, Saipura, Mangalpur, Aradi, Chandabali and Bhitarkanika.

A railway junction has been planned at Chhotaraipur on the route. Sanctioned in 2012-13, field survey for the project was conducted by East Coast Railway to connect Dhamra port with Jajpur-Keonjhar Road.

The project had been gathering dust until it was prioritised by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The rail line with a rate of return (ROR) of 27.43 per cent will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,042 crore.