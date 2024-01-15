Odisha: Congress defers joint campaign with Left

However, Left parties wanted the joint campaign to start from the same date. The state government and BJD have planned activities to celebrate the inauguration of the Prakalpa in every villages of Odisha. Celebrations will also be held at the block and district levels. Besides, cultural activities befitting the occasion along with ‘Prasad sevan’ will be held at all Jagannath temples across the state.

Sources said the Congress leadership deferred the joint campaign date as it is likely to create confusion among people. A month back in a bid to play the soft Hindutva card, the Congress had conducted Tulasi yatra during which tulasi leaves were collected and deposited at Puri Shree Jagannath temple. A senior leader said starting a joint campaign with the Left may create confusion.

Meanwhile, in the absence of president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak who is bereaved, detailed seat sharing talks with Left parties is also yet to start.