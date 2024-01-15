Odisha govt declares January 17 as public holiday for Parikrama inauguration of Srimandir

The programme has been organised for the devotees and the people of the state to celebrate the momentous occasion in a spiritual atmosphere, the CMO stated.

Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian visited the Parikrama project, Shri Marga, Shri Jagannath Vihar, Shri Setu, parking area and other facilities created for the pilgrims. He inspected all works related to the Parikrama and directed the officials to ensure that they were regularly cleaned and security was maintained.

He also discussed with the officials about the smooth arrival and movement of pilgrims from Samanga parking place to the Parikrama. He reviewed the exhibition arena and took stock of the themes and articles to be displayed there.