Orissa High Court disposes of SCB medical college PIL after no govt reply

CUTTACK : The Orissa High Court preferred to close a 25-year-old PIL after finding that no reply was received from the state authorities to notices issued on the petition way back May 15, 1998.
The PIL was registered on the basis of a letter petition received from the president and hostel secretary of the students’ union of SCB medical college at Cuttack.
Addressed to the Chief Justice, the letter regarding problems faced by boarders of gents hostel was attached with video cassettes, depicting the unhygienic conditions in which students were living.
While disposing of the petition on Thursday, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman said, ““Since SCB Medical College is a premier medical college, the grievances of the students of the college should be taken care of by the authority. Therefore, this court disposes of this petition with a direction to the state authority to look after the aforesaid problems”.