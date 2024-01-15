‘Pakhi Ghara’ at Ma Manikeswari University

BHAWANIPATNA : In a bid to bring back birds to the campus filled with more than 10,000 trees, Ma Manikeswari University unveiled a ‘Pakhi Ghara’(birds’ house), aiming to create a sanctuary for various avian species.

Vice-chancellor Sanjaya Satpathy said the environmental degradation and pollution are causing a decline in bird population, and the university is committed to transforming the campus into a bird-friendly haven.

“Earthen pots strategically placed with straws and pulses will certainly attract birds to the campus. Students are actively participating in the initiative, aligning with the university’s dedication to foster a harmonious coexistence between nature and academia,” he said.

In a special session of the 140th Utistha motivational weekly series, renowned bird enthusiast Shyam Om Prakash Mishra shared insights on ‘Pakhi O Paribesh’. Mishra, the Biju Pattnaik Wildlife State Awardee in 2012 for his outstanding work in house sparrow conservation, stressed on the crucial role birds play in preserving the environment, combating pests, and aiding in pollination. “Despite their contribution, many bird species are endangered. A collective effort is needed to show love and affection towards birds,” he said.