Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits Maniabandha stall

CUTTACK: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday visited the ‘One Station One Product’ stall showcasing the famous Maniabandha handloom products at Cuttack railway station.

Over 1,000 stalls so far have been opened under the ‘One Station One Product’ initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The stalls exclusively showcase local products at different railway stations across the country, Vaishnaw told mediapersons. The ‘One Station-One Product’ stalls at railway stations serve as platforms for artisans and craftspersons who are beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Viswakarma Yojana which is an initiative by the Centre to support and uplift artisans and craftsmen belonging to the Vishwakarma community, he informed.

“I visited Maniabandha village in Cuttack district last week during which weavers had demanded a stall at the city’s railway station for marketing their products. The demand was fulfilled within a week. Now the Maniabandha Handloom Cluster Consortium, consisting of more than 5,000 weavers, have got an opportunity to sell their handloom products to passengers travelling to and from Cuttack railway station,” said Vaishnaw.

On being asked whether the name of Cuttack railway station will be changed like that of Balasore which will now be called Baleswar, Vaishnaw enquired whether the state government has changed the name of the city. The minister reviewed the progress of infrastructure work for redevelopment of Cuttack railway station.