Bird flu fear after death of chickens in poultry farm in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: The death of around 60 chickens in a poultry farm in the last two days has fuelled fears of bird flu in Garapur village on the outskirts of Kendrapara town.



Additional chief district veterinary officer of Kendrapara Dr Mrutunjaya Mohanty said many chickens died unnaturally in the poultry farm on Saturday and Sunday. On being informed, a veterinary team rushed to the spot and buried the dead chickens.



Veterinary officials have initiated the necessary steps to detect any sick bird. “We have already vaccinated a large number of poultry birds against Ranikhet disease and bird flu. We have also requested poultry farmers to approach the nearest veterinary dispensary to get the birds vaccinated,” informed Mohanty.