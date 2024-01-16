Bird flu fear after death of chickens in poultry farm in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: The death of around 60 chickens in a poultry farm in the last two days has fuelled fears of bird flu in Garapur village on the outskirts of Kendrapara town.
Additional chief district veterinary officer of Kendrapara Dr Mrutunjaya Mohanty said many chickens died unnaturally in the poultry farm on Saturday and Sunday. On being informed, a veterinary team rushed to the spot and buried the dead chickens.
Veterinary officials have initiated the necessary steps to detect any sick bird. “We have already vaccinated a large number of poultry birds against Ranikhet disease and bird flu. We have also requested poultry farmers to approach the nearest veterinary dispensary to get the birds vaccinated,” informed Mohanty.
Besides, veterinary officials have collected blood, stool, tracheal and cloacal samples of around six poultry birds, four dead chickens and many migratory birds of Bhitarkanika National Park. The samples have been sent to the Animal Disease Research Institute (ADRI), Cuttack. Later, the samples will be sent to the High Security Animal Disease Laboratory (HSADL) in Bhopal.
Mohanty said, “We have trained many poultry farmers to detect any sick bird in their farms. The poultry farm owners have also been advised to take bio-security measures like using aerial disinfectant sprays.”
To check the spread of bird flu, rapid response teams (RRT) have been formed in all the blocks of the district. Veterinary assistant surgeons (VAS), livestock inspectors, Zilla Parishad members and social workers are the members of each RRT.
Mohanty further said the authorities have also sounded flu alerts in nearby water bodies and Bhitarkanika National Park where a large number of migratory birds have already arrived.