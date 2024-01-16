BJD appoints observers for six Assembly constituencies in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Monday appointed observers for all six Assembly constituencies of Puri district. While Pramod Samal has been appointed observer for the Satyabadi and Brahmagiri Assembly segments, Kasinath Rana has been given charge of the Puri and Kakatpur constituencies.

Pratap Chandra Mallik and Bhupesh Chandra Pradhan have been appointed observers for the Pipili and Nimapara segments.



Puri was one of the districts in which the BJP had emerged as a challenge for BJD in the 2019 elections by winning two Assembly seats. Besides, the BJP had also put up a good fight against the ruling party in the Puri Lok Sabha seat in which the saffron party candidate Sambit Patra lost to Pinaki Misra by over only 11,000 votes. BJD had won four out of the six Assembly seats in the district while two had gone to BJP.