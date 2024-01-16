CUO researchers identify exceptionally high-nutrition millet varieties in Odisha

“Due to modern agricultural practices and the green revolution, these vital genetic resources of little millet are gradually getting depleted. Its conservation in its natural habitat is necessary now. A strategy to promote commercial production of this indigenous little millet is required to boost the local economy,” said Panda who has been studying the nutritional and climate-resilient traits of local millet for the last 10 years.

The findings were published in the international Springer Nature journal ‘Planta’ last week.



The same group of researchers had last year identified some high-yielding finger millet genotypes, traditionally grown in the district, which have shown superior nutritional and yield traits. They had found that finger millet genotypes like Bhalu, Ladu, Telgu and Bada are better than the improved hybrid varieties like Bhairabi, Chilika and Arjuna.

Three varieties Telgu, Bada and Dushera showed better nutritional compositions - high protein, carbohydrate, fibre and energy content - and are very rich in flavonoids and antioxidants.