'Ekamra Utsav' to add colour to global conclave in Odisha

The authority has planned a string of events ranging from cultural performances to food carnivals to create a harmonious convergence of linguistic celebration, cultural vibrancy and community engagement. ‘Bhuban-E-Swar; will be the main event of the Ekamra Utsav planned on the IDCO exhibition ground tentatively.



The event to be attended by bigwigs from the Indian cine and music industry will offer citizens and delegates an opportunity to experience magical performances of artists of national repute. ‘Lok Utsav’, the city carnival - will also be held tentatively from February 4 onwards under Ekamra fest to celebrate Odia language, literature and culture.



Sources said the carnival is likely to be celebrated on the major streets of the city.