'Ekamra Utsav' to add colour to global conclave in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has planned ‘Ekamra Utsav’ - a festival for the celebration of Odia language and culture - from February 2 to 9 to commemorate the global Odia conference in the city.
The eight-day-long festival will not only showcase the cultural richness of Odisha but also act as a dynamic platform for nurturing a link between the Odia community with its linguistic roots, BDA officials said.
The authority has planned a string of events ranging from cultural performances to food carnivals to create a harmonious convergence of linguistic celebration, cultural vibrancy and community engagement. ‘Bhuban-E-Swar; will be the main event of the Ekamra Utsav planned on the IDCO exhibition ground tentatively.
The event to be attended by bigwigs from the Indian cine and music industry will offer citizens and delegates an opportunity to experience magical performances of artists of national repute. ‘Lok Utsav’, the city carnival - will also be held tentatively from February 4 onwards under Ekamra fest to celebrate Odia language, literature and culture.
Sources said the carnival is likely to be celebrated on the major streets of the city.