Inter-state Gang of ATM robbers busted in Odisha, five held

BALASORE: In a significant breakthrough, Balasore police on Monday successfully nabbed a gang of five armed robbers allegedly involved in two ATM loot incidents in the town on the intervening night of January 10 and 11.
The arrest took place in Bhubaneswar as the criminals hailing from Haryana were attempting to flee the state. One of the group members is absconding, police said.
Among the seized items were guns, cash, ammunition, wire cutters, ID proofs, mobile phones, screwdrivers, and other tools specifically intended for ATM cutting.
A total of Rs 10,71,900 was looted from both the ATMs reported from Khaira and Soro police stations. However, Rs 6,13,700 in cash was recovered.
Though the district police initiated an investigation after receiving complaints and chased the culprits, they gave a slip to the cops by brandishing guns. However, the abandoned car, later identified as stolen from the Delhi region, became a crucial lead for the investigators.
Scientific teams, a dog squad, cyber cell analysis, examination of CCTV footage, continuous search efforts, and intelligence gathering eventually led to the identification and arrest of the five suspects in Bhubaneswar.
Apart from cash, the seized items include a pistol with four rounds of ammunition, a hotspot dongle, a spray paint can, wire cutters, a screwdriver, three mobile phones, and two backpacks, said police, adding, the accused confessed to have looted many ATMs during interrogation.
Additionally, the recovered items encompassed broken cash trays from the looted ATMs and ID proofs belonging to the accused.
The police have refrained from disclosing the names of the arrested persons as the investigation is underway. Two separate cases have been registered in Soro and Khaira police stations under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. The accused will be presented in court after necessary formalities, added police.