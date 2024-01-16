Inter-state Gang of ATM robbers busted in Odisha, five held

BALASORE: In a significant breakthrough, Balasore police on Monday successfully nabbed a gang of five armed robbers allegedly involved in two ATM loot incidents in the town on the intervening night of January 10 and 11.

The arrest took place in Bhubaneswar as the criminals hailing from Haryana were attempting to flee the state. One of the group members is absconding, police said.



Among the seized items were guns, cash, ammunition, wire cutters, ID proofs, mobile phones, screwdrivers, and other tools specifically intended for ATM cutting.