No straight-jacket rule for anticipatory bail to added accused: Orissa High Court

While questioning the maintainability of the petitions, the state counsel contended that the trial court having issued only summons exercising power under Section 319 of CrPC, apprehension of the petitioners of being taken to custody is entirely unjustified.



Dismissing the argument, Justice Mishra held, “Section 319 (3) of CrPC is clear to the extent that the court has the power to detain a person also appearing upon a summons. To such an extent, therefore, the apprehension of the petitioners can be treated as genuine and reasonable. If the trial court decides to detain the petitioners upon their appearance it would be tantamount to curtailment of their liberty. This, in turn, is akin to arrest.”