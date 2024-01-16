Odisha: 76th edition of Dhanuyatra kicks off in Bargarh

BARGARH: The 76th edition of the largest open-air theatre in the world, Dhanuyatra, kicked off here on Monday amid much fanfare.



On Monday, the mass festival began at 3 pm as a huge cultural procession with 22 groups of artists began moving from Gandhi Chowk in the town in the presence of district collector, Monisha Banerjee and Bargarh SP, Prahalad Sahai Meena besides other officials of the district administration and members of the organising committee.

The procession moved across the town and halted at the Samaleswari Temple in Bargarh before reaching the Raj Darbar of King Kansa at Hatpada for the opening ceremony in the evening.