Odisha: 76th edition of Dhanuyatra kicks off in Bargarh

BARGARH: The 76th edition of the largest open-air theatre in the world, Dhanuyatra, kicked off here on Monday amid much fanfare.
On Monday, the mass festival began at 3 pm as a huge cultural procession with 22 groups of artists began moving from Gandhi Chowk in the town in the presence of district collector, Monisha Banerjee and Bargarh SP, Prahalad Sahai Meena besides other officials of the district administration and members of the organising committee.
The procession moved across the town and halted at the Samaleswari Temple in Bargarh before reaching the Raj Darbar of King Kansa at Hatpada for the opening ceremony in the evening.
While 51-year-old artiste Hrushikesh Bhoi will reprise the role of demon king Kansa, Samrat Mohapatra and Kisan Birtia will play the role of Krishna and Balram. During the event, Bargarh town will turn into Mathura Nagari under the tyrant king Kansa’s rule and the ‘Balya Leela’ of Lord Krishna will take place in Ambapali on the other side of Jeera River, which transforms into Gopapura.
More than 100 artists will depict various roles at Mathura as well as Gopapur. Sources said over 3,000 artists from 120 cultural troupes will perform at the Raj Durbar and Ranga Mahal during the fest. People from nearby districts as well as neighbouring Chhattisgarh visit Bargarh to witness the cultural extravaganza. Moreover, Meena Bazaar, Handloom Expo, Trade fair and Pallishree Mela organised at different locations in the old town also attract a huge crowd.
The 11-day event will conclude on January 25. Last year, the mass festival marked its platinum jubilee while before that, Dhanuyatra was not celebrated for two consecutive years due to the Covid outbreak.