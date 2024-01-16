Odisha: Balangir businessman found dead along railway track

OIC of Government Railway Police (GRP), Balangir Prabin Kuanr said, “On being informed, we rushed to the spot and seized the body. After identification, it was sent to the hospital for postmortem. Preliminary investigation suggests Panigrahi might have fallen from a running train. The exact cause of his death can be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. We are investigating the case from all angles.”



Police are also scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area for clues. Sources said police are yet to locate Panigrahi’s train ticket.



After the postmortem in the afternoon, Panigrahi’s last rites were performed by family members. On the day, major business establishments downed their shutters to mourn Panigrahi’s death.