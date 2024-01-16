Odisha: BJP, Congress non-committal on 'Srimandir Parikrama' presence

The Congress leaders are also likely to give the programme a miss. “There is an unwritten communication that it will be better to skip. But there should be no central directive,” a senior leader said.



OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak, all eight MLAs of the party and some senior leaders have been invited to the inauguration of the Parikrama project. Pattanayak will not be attending as he is bereaved. But the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said that he will not attend the inauguration. “This is my individual decision,” he said and added that though it is a government function, the BJD has completely overtaken it.



Congress campaign committee chairman Bijay Patnaik said he has not been invited to the function. Addressing a media conference here, Patnaik came down heavily on the state government for taking out chariots (arpan raths) with the idol of Lord Jagannath and moving door to door asking for rice.