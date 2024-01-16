Odisha CM urges people to celebrate 'Srimandir Parikrama' inauguration with devotion

Stating the aim of the Parikrama project is to give a feeling of spirituality to lakhs of devotees and strengthen the security of the temple, the chief minister called upon people to involve themselves in the celebrations along with their family members. He said the inauguration of the Parikrama project is a glorious moment in the history of the Odia race.



The chief minister expressed his gratitude to those who made sacrifices to make the Parikrama project a success. He also thanked those who gifted their land for the project, the sevayats, construction workers, artisans and sculptors who were engaged in the project.

“The project has been completed because of the will of Lord Jagannath. Let us pray for his blessings on this auspicious day of project inauguration,” he added.