Odisha farmers to be educated on climate-resilient practices

With only 700 water users’ associations before the enactment of the Odisha Pani Panchayat Act, of 2002, the state has now 39,289 pani panchayats. e-CAD, a web and mobile app-based application, introduced for real-time monitoring of the functioning of pani panchayats and field channels, has improved the ease of transaction.



Various activities like pani panchayat samabesha, information education communication and debate, essay, painting, and quizzes among school children will be organised at all 117 irrigation divisions on January 16 while the district and state level functions will be held on January 24 and 30 respectively.