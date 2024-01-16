Odisha govt seeks departments' report on cadre restructuring

BHUBANESWAR: With employees and service associations of different departments often placing demands for cadre restructuring, the state government has asked all departments concerned to submit a consolidated report on the associations’ demands to the inter-ministerial committee formed to take up the matter.
Departments like Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, Health and Family Welfare, School and Mass Education, Higher Education, Home and Panchayati Raj have been asked to submit the consolidated report to the committee at the earliest.
The decision was taken by the panel after it received a large number of representations from different service and employee associations of government departments during its meeting held under the chairmanship of the Finance Minister in the first week of January. Representatives of associations of all departments concerned, seeking restructuring of their cadre, attended the meeting.
Apart from issuing directions to the departments for submission of the consolidated report, officials said a decision has been taken by the committee that such amendment proposals received by the departments should be sent to the Finance and General Administration departments, under intimation to the inter-ministerial committee, for vetting.
However, the demands for cadre restructuring, that could be redressed at the department level should be directly examined and taken up by the department concerned under intimation to the committee and may not be required to be placed before it.
Around 60 employee associations of different departments are demanding cadre restructuring to remove the deficiencies existing in their service and framing proper service rules for them. Primary teachers who have threatened to re-launch their stir from January 29 seeking fulfilment of their various demands have also sought the inclusion of ex-cadre teachers in the elementary cadre.