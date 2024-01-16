Odisha govt seeks departments' report on cadre restructuring

The decision was taken by the panel after it received a large number of representations from different service and employee associations of government departments during its meeting held under the chairmanship of the Finance Minister in the first week of January. Representatives of associations of all departments concerned, seeking restructuring of their cadre, attended the meeting.



Apart from issuing directions to the departments for submission of the consolidated report, officials said a decision has been taken by the committee that such amendment proposals received by the departments should be sent to the Finance and General Administration departments, under intimation to the inter-ministerial committee, for vetting.