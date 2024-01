ROURKELA: Ahead of the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, members of the Panposh organisational district of BJP embarked on an eight-day temple cleaning drive from Sunday till January 21 to build up enthusiasm for the mega event.

Accordingly, Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) member of BJP and Parliamentary Standing Committee chairman Jual Oram accompanied by Panposh unit president Latika Patnaik, State BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati and others swept and washed the Jagannath temple premises at Sector-3.