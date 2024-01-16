Poverty in Odisha reduced by 48 per cent in 5 years: Niti Aayog

The national multi-dimensional poverty measures simultaneous deprivations across three equally weighted dimensions of health, education, and standard of living that are represented by 12 sustainable development goals-aligned indicators. These include nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal health, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets, and bank accounts.



As far as the headcount is concerned, the discussion paper has revealed the proportion of multi-dimensionally poor fell by 48 per cent in the last 15 years.



While 15.68 per cent of people in the state were multi-dimensionally poor in 2019-21, the percentage was 29.34 in 2015-16 and a whopping 63.84 in 2005-06. It further points out that only 11.07 per cent of people in the state were multi-dimensionally poor in 2022-23 (extrapolated value) while the percentage was 34.28 (interpolated value) in 2013-14.