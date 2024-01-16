Three injured as use of banned Chinese manja continues unabated in Cuttack

Though both police as well as CMC claimed to have been carrying out strict enforcement such mishaps keep recurring in the city. In 2016, the district administration, in response to the direction issued by the Orissa High Court had imposed restrictions on the sale and use of dangerous strings and unsafe kite flying after a minor girl died in a mishap near Telengapentha.



Following the court’s direction, the administration had been identifying at least 10 safe places for flying kites in the city. But locals continue to fly kites from rooftops, roads and public places across the city. Manja threads can be seen dangling from trees, electric poles, signboards, roofs and boundary walls and even lying on the roads and streets.