Bombs hurled at hotel in Odisha, two staffers injured

BERHAMPUR : Two staffers sustained injuries after miscreants hurled crude bombs at a hotel in Jagannathprasad town in Ganjam district on Monday.
Sources said two motorcycle-borne youths reached the hotel and hurled two country bombs. While the two staffers suffered splinter injuries, furniture and utensils of the hotel were damaged in the explosion.
Hotel manager Udayanath Panda told police that no customer was present in the hotel when the unidentified miscreants hurled the bombs. They fled after the incident. The injured were treated at Jagannathprasad hospital.
On being informed, IIC Arun Kumar Singh reached the spot for investigation. The CCTV cameras installed in the hotel were reportedly found defunct. Singh said preliminary investigation suggests that the bomb attack was carried out due to past rivalry.
“Police would examine the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the nearby bank and other establishments. A manhunt has been launched to identify the two miscreants and nab them,” the IIC added.
Sources said the hotel is owned by former sarpanch Debi Prasad Mohapatra. In the past, the hotel faced a similar attack by miscreants who were demanding free liquor and money.
As the culprits are yet to nabbed, locals apprehended trouble in the town as supporters of the hotel owner are in a confrontational mood.