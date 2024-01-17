Bombs hurled at hotel in Odisha, two staffers injured

BERHAMPUR : Two staffers sustained injuries after miscreants hurled crude bombs at a hotel in Jagannathprasad town in Ganjam district on Monday.

Sources said two motorcycle-borne youths reached the hotel and hurled two country bombs. While the two staffers suffered splinter injuries, furniture and utensils of the hotel were damaged in the explosion.

Hotel manager Udayanath Panda told police that no customer was present in the hotel when the unidentified miscreants hurled the bombs. They fled after the incident. The injured were treated at Jagannathprasad hospital.