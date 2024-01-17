Implement order of ECI on posting of officers: BJP to CEO

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday requested chief electoral officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal to transfer officers serving in one place for more than three years as directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A delegation of the BJP led by party’s state vice-president Lekhashree Samantsinghar met the CEO and submitted a memorandum requesting him to direct the state government to comply with the directive of the ECI before January 31.

Even as ECI has instructed all states that no officer connected directly with elections, who has completed three years or would complete three years on or before June 30, 2024 shall be allowed to continue in the present district of posting, the state government is yet to implement the order, Samantsinghar alleged. Citing the example of collectors of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, the BJP said the two IAS officers are still continuing in their place of posting since January 19, 2018 and April 21, 2018 respectively.