Implement order of ECI on posting of officers: BJP to CEO
BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday requested chief electoral officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal to transfer officers serving in one place for more than three years as directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
A delegation of the BJP led by party’s state vice-president Lekhashree Samantsinghar met the CEO and submitted a memorandum requesting him to direct the state government to comply with the directive of the ECI before January 31.
Even as ECI has instructed all states that no officer connected directly with elections, who has completed three years or would complete three years on or before June 30, 2024 shall be allowed to continue in the present district of posting, the state government is yet to implement the order, Samantsinghar alleged. Citing the example of collectors of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, the BJP said the two IAS officers are still continuing in their place of posting since January 19, 2018 and April 21, 2018 respectively.
Noting a large number of collectors, superintendents of police, sub-divisional police officers, block development officers, tehsildars, inspectors and sub-inspectors of police and other government officers directly connected with election related works are continuing in their places of posting for more than three years, the delegation said the ruling BJD is using the officers for its electoral gains.
The ECI has instructed states to transfer such officials by January 31 but the Odisha government has not taken any step in this regard, the BJP delegation alleged. A free and fair election is not expected when government officers are working like agents of the ruling BJD, the BJP functionary said adding her party will be forced to approach the ECI if its order is not complied with on time.