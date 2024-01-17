Miscreants snatch Rs 1.6L in Dhenkanal, five arrested in Rourkela for theft

DHENKANAL/ROURKELA : In a daring daylight incident, four motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted a medicine trader at Muktapasi chowk within Kamakhyanagar police limits, and allegedly snatched Rs 1.60 lakh cash from him at gunpoint on Tuesday.

IIC RK Mahalik said Prakash Behera, a medical representative had come to the chowk to deliver medicine and collect payment. As he was about to leave, the miscreants intercepted him and snatched the money before fleeing towards Parjang.

“On getting information, we rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt to catch the culprits,” the IIC added.