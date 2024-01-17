Miscreants snatch Rs 1.6L in Dhenkanal, five arrested in Rourkela for theft

DHENKANAL/ROURKELA : In a daring daylight incident, four motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted a medicine trader at Muktapasi chowk within Kamakhyanagar police limits, and allegedly snatched Rs 1.60 lakh cash from him at gunpoint on Tuesday.
IIC RK Mahalik said Prakash Behera, a medical representative had come to the chowk to deliver medicine and collect payment. As he was about to leave, the miscreants intercepted him and snatched the money before fleeing towards Parjang.
“On getting information, we rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt to catch the culprits,” the IIC added.
In Rourkela, two miscreants from Bihar, Pintu Kumar (40) and Rajiv Singh (37), were on Monday forwarded to a court at Sundargarh town for their involvement in a series of snatching incidents in past few days. Similarly, Town police also forwarded three members of a mobile theft gang to court on Monday including a juvenile offender and recovered 16 stolen mobile phones from them.
SDPO Himanshu Behera on Tuesday said the two snatchers were involved in snatching Rs 65,000 and two gold chains in separate incidents in less than a week at Sundargarh town.
Additionally, on Sunday, police also nabbed Sanju Kumar (20), Sanjay Pal (38) and a juvenile (14) on charges of mobile phone theft while they were boarding a bus at Sundargarh town. At least 16 stolen phones were recovered from them.