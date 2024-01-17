Odisha: Bargarh Cops recover 500 stolen LPG cylinders, nine held

Police said on December 4 last year, one Sidhartha Shankar Panda of Attabira lodged a complaint alleging that unknown miscreants entered his authorised gas godown by breaking the door and assaulted the security guard. They decamped with 158 units of filled gas cylinders from the godown.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and formed three teams to nab the culprits. Raids were conducted at various places. After getting a reliable tip-off on Monday, Attabira police detained a vehicle laden with stolen gas cylinders while it was entering the district.

On verification, it was found that three of the accused were trying to escape to Sambalpur after committing theft of cylinders from a gas godown in Chhattisgarh. The accused were arrested and during interrogation, confessed to their involvement in several theft and dacoity cases. Subsequently, police arrested the rest six accused and seized the other stolen cylinders from their possession.