Odisha is ‘top performer’ in national startup ranking

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha has emerged as a ‘top performer’ in Startup Ranking-2022, showing significant growth in the startup ecosystem and initiatives to nurture entrepreneurs.

The ranking was announced by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at New Delhi on Tuesday. The state was evaluated across seven reform areas divided into 25 action points ranging from institutional support, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, access to market, incubation support and funding support to capacity building of enablers and a roadmap to a sustainable future.

Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu were declared the ‘best performers’ while Odisha was adjudged as a ‘top performer’ along with Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and Telangana among A category of states. The state secured a score of 100 percentile in the ‘funding support’ reform area, 89 each in institutional support and capacity building of enablers, 73 in access to market and 71 in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.