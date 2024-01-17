Odisha: Padampur shut down over district tag demand

BARGARH : Normal life came to a standstill in Padampur sub-division including Paikmal and Jharbandh besides Gaisilet block on Tuesday, due to the 12-hour bandh called by Padampur Zilla Milita Kriyanusthan Committee demanding district status for Padampur and sub-division status for Gaisilet.

Due to the bandh, government and private offices besides banks and financial institutions, business establishments, educational institutions and courts remained closed. Vehicular movement was also affected as bandh supporters were seen picketing at various locations in the four places.

Convenor of Padampur Zilla Milita Kriyanusthan Committee for Gaisilet Block, Ranjan Kumar Panda said the district status of Padampur is a long standing demand of the public here.

However, the state government despite giving assurance has been deliberately deceiving the locals of Padampur.