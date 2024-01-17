Odisha reimburses over Rs 4K crore to private hospitals under BSKY

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has reimbursed around Rs 4,764 crore to private hospitals under its flagship health assurance scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in last five years.
Official sources said, the state has paid Rs 4,339.31 crore for 22.57 crore treatments in private healthcare facilities in Odisha and Rs 424.67 crore in 12 other states and UTs including Delhi. Hospitals in Khurda district received a whopping Rs 2,349.15 crore and the health facilities in Cuttack Rs 850 crore. Hospitals in Deogarh received only Rs 1.19 crore, followed by Rs 1.72 crore in Gajapati.
Among other states, hospitals in Raipur (Chhattisgarh) have received the highest Rs 219.34 crore, Andhra Pradesh (Rs 176.79 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 11.61 crore), West Bengal (Rs 4.34 crore), Jharkhand (Rs 3.69 crore), Gujarat (Rs 3.17 crore) and Tamil Nadu (Rs 3 crore).
The state has 3.56 crore BSKY card holders in 99.09 lakh families who are being provided treatment through 9,465 hospitals, including 935 private empanelled ones in and outside Odisha. Treatment is free in 8,530 government hospitals in the state. So far, 4.79 crore beneficiaries have been provided health coverage under the scheme.
Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday extended the deadline for submission of applications for BSKY Nabin card by 10 more days. Health department sources said the application process, which started on January 6, will now continue till January 26 instead of January 16. Eligible beneficiaries can register themselves on www.bskynabin.odisha.gov.in to avail benefits under the scheme.
Announcing the third phase roll out of BSKY, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the BSKY Nabin on December 29. All left-out families in rural areas except regular government employees, pensioners and income tax payers will be covered in this phase.
“In subsequent phases of expansion, urban families as well as other left out categories, including government servants and pensioners will be covered under BSKY to provide universal health coverage for all people of the state,” said a health official. The eligible beneficiaries will be entitled to cashless coverage of Rs 5 lakh per annum (up to Rs 10 lakh for women members), in empanelled private hospitals both inside and outside the state, for identified critical illnesses.
So far, 3.46 lakh households comprising 9.7 lakh beneficiaries have applied for BSKY Nabin card in 30 districts. The highest 48,500 applications have been received from Ganjam, followed by 28,794 from Cuttack, 26,825 from Khurda, 23,042 from Bhadrak and 22,570 from Balasore.
Healthcare for all
Rs 4,339.31 crore paid to private hospitals in Odisha
Rs 424.67 crore paid to hospitals in other states and UTs
Maximum Rs 2,349.15 crore received by hospitals in Khurda
Only Rs 1.19 crore received by hospitals in Deogarh