Odisha reimburses over Rs 4K crore to private hospitals under BSKY

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has reimbursed around Rs 4,764 crore to private hospitals under its flagship health assurance scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in last five years.

Official sources said, the state has paid Rs 4,339.31 crore for 22.57 crore treatments in private healthcare facilities in Odisha and Rs 424.67 crore in 12 other states and UTs including Delhi. Hospitals in Khurda district received a whopping Rs 2,349.15 crore and the health facilities in Cuttack Rs 850 crore. Hospitals in Deogarh received only Rs 1.19 crore, followed by Rs 1.72 crore in Gajapati.

Among other states, hospitals in Raipur (Chhattisgarh) have received the highest Rs 219.34 crore, Andhra Pradesh (Rs 176.79 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 11.61 crore), West Bengal (Rs 4.34 crore), Jharkhand (Rs 3.69 crore), Gujarat (Rs 3.17 crore) and Tamil Nadu (Rs 3 crore).