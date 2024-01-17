Odisha: Sambar, bison to be introduced in Chandaka wildlife sanctuary

BHUBANESWAR: After relocating deer from Cuttack, the state government is planning to introduce Sambar and Gaur (bison) in the Chandaka-Dampara wildlife sanctuary.
The Forest department is set to launch a ‘nocturnal trail’ in the sanctuary for wildlife enthusiasts, especially students and researchers soon and the animal introduction will be a crucial part of the initiative.
A forest official said while a plan has been worked out for the introduction of Sambar deer in February, the proposal to bring bison may also be given shape soon. “The Sambar will be brought from the enclosure managed by the department at Taptapani in Ganjam. Initially, around 15 Sambar deer will be brought in February,” said a senior official from the wildlife wing.
The officer said plan is also being worked out to introduce Gaurs in the Bharatpur section of Chandaka forest. They will be brought from Debrigarh, while other alternative options are also being explored. Once finalised, a scheme will be worked out for their relocation to Chandaka. Both species will help enrich the habitat significantly.
Forest officials said the relocation will give better wildlife exposure to the visitors as well as students and researchers who will be allowed on the nocturnal trail inside the Bharatpur section of the sanctuary in near future. The proposal to launch a nocturnal trail in the Bharatpur section of the Chandaka-Dampara wildlife sanctuary in the Chandaka forest division has already received approval from the wildlife wing of the Forest Department.
Ahead of the launch of the initiative, around 274 deer from Cuttack Park have also been brought to the Bharatpur enclosure, though officials said their release into the wild may take six to 12 months.
Spread over 194 sq km area, the Chandaka-Dampara sanctuary is home to several wildlife species including elephants, barking deer, and porcupines among others. The night trail, which will be a first-of-its-kind programme, in the state will be of much help to students and researchers of institutions as well as schools and colleges in the state capital and its periphery as it will help them know and understand forest and wildlife better, officials said.