Odisha: Sambar, bison to be introduced in Chandaka wildlife sanctuary

BHUBANESWAR: After relocating deer from Cuttack, the state government is planning to introduce Sambar and Gaur (bison) in the Chandaka-Dampara wildlife sanctuary.

The Forest department is set to launch a ‘nocturnal trail’ in the sanctuary for wildlife enthusiasts, especially students and researchers soon and the animal introduction will be a crucial part of the initiative.

A forest official said while a plan has been worked out for the introduction of Sambar deer in February, the proposal to bring bison may also be given shape soon. “The Sambar will be brought from the enclosure managed by the department at Taptapani in Ganjam. Initially, around 15 Sambar deer will be brought in February,” said a senior official from the wildlife wing.