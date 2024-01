BHUBANESWAR : The BJD on Tuesday asked Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to practise yoga to lower his blood pressure.

Questioning the Union minister about his contribution towards development of his home district Angul and neighbouring Dhenkanal and Sambalpur, BJD general secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das took to social media platform X and and said Pradhan was asked three straight questions by his party. But instead of replying to the questions, he was getting irritated. “Your blood pressure is going up, do some yoga regularly to bring it under control,” Das said.

Das said as the union education minister, Pradhan failed to open a central university even in his home district. “You have not been able to open even one Navodaya Vidyalaya or a skill development centre in these districts,” he said.