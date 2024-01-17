Tusker tramples elderly man to death, injures two others in Odisha

BALASORE : An elderly persons was killed and two others suffered injuries after being attacked by a tusker in Raibania area within Jaleswar forest range here on Tuesday.
The deceased, identified as Debendra Giri (62), was a resident of Khunta village. The injured, Somrai Tudu (62) of Prasadsole in Raibania and Gurubari Tudu (72) of Badhimuha in Mayurbhanj’s Rasgovindpur, have been admitted to the hospital.
Sources said Debendra had gone to his farmland to collect vegetables in the morning when he was reportedly attacked by the tusker. When he did not return home, his son went to the vegetable field and found his father critically injured. Debendra was immediately taken to Hatigarh hospital where the doctor declared him dead.
Similarly, Gurubari was visiting her relative’s house at Kuchabania village under Kalama panchayat in Raibania to celebrate Makar Sankranti festival. In the morning, she had gone to the nearby forest to answer nature’s call when she was attacked by the elephant. Somrai too had gone to the forest to relieve himself when he encountered the tusker and was attacked. The injured duo was rushed to Hatigarh hospital and later shifted to Jaleswar hospital as their condition deteriorated.
Range officer Jayashree Murmu said the tusker has been roaming in the forests of Jaleswar for the last couple of months. Though forest personnel are monitoring its movement, Tuesday’s incidents could not be prevented due to fog-induced low visibility in the area. The Forest department will provide `6 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased. On basis of medical reports, the department will also provide financial assistance to the injured persons.
The officer further said, “We had warned villagers residing in the range not to venture outside in the mornings and evenings due to the presence of the tusker. However, many villagers are not paying any heed to our warnings.”
Now, the tusker is roaming in Luhapada forest and a team of forest personnel is keeping a watch on its movements, Murmu added.
Six hurt in wild boar attack
Kendrapara: At least six farmers sustained injuries after being attacked by a group of wild boars at Shahbajpur village within Mahakalapada forest range here in the last 24 hours. The villagers came under attack when they were going to paddy fields to harvest their crops. All the injured persons are undergoing treatment in the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara.
Bear sightings cause panic
Jeypore: Frequent sightings of a six-member bear family have caused panic in various villages of Jeypore block in Koraput for the last one week. Sources said the bears have been spotted on roads during evening hours in Telia, Putra, Khairamudi, Sindhigaon, Ambaguda, Kebedi, Majurmunda, and Maliguda villages. A team from Jeypore forest range is monitoring their movements and villagers have been advised not to go near the bears.