Tusker tramples elderly man to death, injures two others in Odisha

Similarly, Gurubari was visiting her relative’s house at Kuchabania village under Kalama panchayat in Raibania to celebrate Makar Sankranti festival. In the morning, she had gone to the nearby forest to answer nature’s call when she was attacked by the elephant. Somrai too had gone to the forest to relieve himself when he encountered the tusker and was attacked. The injured duo was rushed to Hatigarh hospital and later shifted to Jaleswar hospital as their condition deteriorated.

Range officer Jayashree Murmu said the tusker has been roaming in the forests of Jaleswar for the last couple of months. Though forest personnel are monitoring its movement, Tuesday’s incidents could not be prevented due to fog-induced low visibility in the area. The Forest department will provide `6 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased. On basis of medical reports, the department will also provide financial assistance to the injured persons.

The officer further said, “We had warned villagers residing in the range not to venture outside in the mornings and evenings due to the presence of the tusker. However, many villagers are not paying any heed to our warnings.”

Now, the tusker is roaming in Luhapada forest and a team of forest personnel is keeping a watch on its movements, Murmu added.